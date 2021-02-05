Analysts Are Bullish on These Consumer Goods Stocks: Skechers USA (SKX), The Estée Lauder Companies (EL)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Skechers USA (SKX) and The Estée Lauder Companies (EL) with bullish sentiments.

Skechers USA (SKX)

In a report released today, Brian McNamara from Berenberg Bank maintained a Buy rating on Skechers USA, with a price target of $52.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $37.18.

According to TipRanks.com, McNamara is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 6.4% and a 71.4% success rate. McNamara covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holding, Bj’s Wholesale Club Holdings, and Grocery Outlet Holding.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Skechers USA is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $44.00, which is a 20.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 29, Stifel Nicolaus also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $49.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The Estée Lauder Companies (EL)

In a report issued on February 3, Nik Modi from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on The Estée Lauder Companies, with a price target of $271.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $253.05, close to its 52-week high of $267.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Modi is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.9% and a 73.4% success rate. Modi covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Reynolds Consumer Products, Spectrum Brands Holdings, and Edgewell Personal Care.

Currently, the analyst consensus on The Estée Lauder Companies is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $277.60, implying an 11.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 19, Bernstein also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $311.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.