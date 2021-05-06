Analysts Are Bullish on These Consumer Goods Stocks: Skechers USA (SKX), Revolve Group (RVLV)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Skechers USA (SKX) and Revolve Group (RVLV) with bullish sentiments.

Skechers USA (SKX)

In a report released today, Brian McNamara from Berenberg Bank reiterated a Buy rating on Skechers USA, with a price target of $69.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $48.92, close to its 52-week high of $53.14.

According to TipRanks.com, McNamara is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 24.7% and a 91.7% success rate. McNamara covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holding, Burlington Stores, and Casey’s General.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Skechers USA with a $56.00 average price target, which is a 15.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 23, Morgan Stanley also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $56.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Revolve Group (RVLV)

BTIG analyst Camilo Lyon reiterated a Buy rating on Revolve Group yesterday and set a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $52.96, close to its 52-week high of $55.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Lyon has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -4.1% and a 42.6% success rate. Lyon covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Lululemon Athletica, The Lovesac Company, and Columbia Sportswear.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Revolve Group is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $50.38, a -0.5% downside from current levels. In a report issued on May 3, Credit Suisse also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $58.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.