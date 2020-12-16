Analysts Are Bullish on These Consumer Goods Stocks: Royal Ahold Delhaize (ADRNY), Nestlé SA (NSRGF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Royal Ahold Delhaize (ADRNY) and Nestlé SA (NSRGF) with bullish sentiments.

Royal Ahold Delhaize (ADRNY)

In a report issued on December 14, Fabienne Caron from Kepler Capital upgraded Royal Ahold Delhaize to Buy, with a price target of EUR27.70. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $28.44.

Caron has an average return of 13.6% when recommending Royal Ahold Delhaize.

According to TipRanks.com, Caron is ranked #2268 out of 7146 analysts.

Royal Ahold Delhaize has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $32.02.

Nestlé SA (NSRGF)

Kepler Capital analyst Jon Cox maintained a Buy rating on Nestlé SA on December 14 and set a price target of CHF120.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $112.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Cox is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.7% and a 49.4% success rate. Cox covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Anheuser-Busch Inbev Sa, Hermes International, and Royal Ahold Delhaize.

Nestlé SA has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $133.41, which is a 19.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 2, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a CHF125.00 price target.

