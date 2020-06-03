Analysts Are Bullish on These Consumer Goods Stocks: RH (RH), Brunswick (BC)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on RH (RH), Brunswick (BC) and HORNBACH Holding AG & Co (HBBHF) with bullish sentiments.

RH (RH)

Wells Fargo analyst Zachary Fadem reiterated a Buy rating on RH today and set a price target of $275.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $248.26, close to its 52-week high of $256.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Fadem is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 20.7% and a 77.5% success rate. Fadem covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as National Vision Holdings, Floor & Decor Holdings, and Advance Auto Parts.

RH has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $182.64, representing a -21.9% downside. In a report released yesterday, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $270.00 price target.

Brunswick (BC)

In a report released today, Joseph Altobello from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Brunswick, with a price target of $64.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $57.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Altobello is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.7% and a 57.4% success rate. Altobello covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Estée Lauder Companies, MasterCraft Boat Holdings, and OneWater Marine.

Brunswick has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $50.40, a -13.1% downside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, B.Riley FBR also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $64.00 price target.

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co (HBBHF)

DZ BANK AG analyst Thomas Maul maintained a Buy rating on HORNBACH Holding AG & Co today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $53.50, equals to its 52-week high of $53.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Maul is ranked #4146 out of 6670 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for HORNBACH Holding AG & Co with a $89.54 average price target, implying a 67.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 19, Warburg Research also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR76.00 price target.

