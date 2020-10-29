Analysts Are Bullish on These Consumer Goods Stocks: O’Reilly Auto (ORLY), Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on O’Reilly Auto (ORLY) and Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) with bullish sentiments.

O’Reilly Auto (ORLY)

Raymond James analyst Matthew McClintock maintained a Buy rating on O’Reilly Auto yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $442.39.

According to TipRanks.com, McClintock is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.2% and a 59.5% success rate. McClintock covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Floor & Decor Holdings, Dick’s Sporting Goods, and Lululemon Athletica.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for O’Reilly Auto with a $526.50 average price target, implying a 17.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 20, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $560.00 price target.

Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY)

In a report released yesterday, Bobby Griffin from Raymond James reiterated a Buy rating on Bed Bath & Beyond, with a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $21.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Griffin is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 35.3% and a 71.4% success rate. Griffin covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Alimentation Couche Tard, Casey’s General, and Leggett & Platt.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Bed Bath & Beyond is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $23.20, representing a 10.5% upside. In a report issued on October 13, Merrill Lynch also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $31.00 price target.

