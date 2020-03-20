Analysts Are Bullish on These Consumer Goods Stocks: Nvidia (NVDA), LaZBoy (LZB)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Nvidia (NVDA) and LaZBoy (LZB) with bullish sentiments.

Nvidia (NVDA)

Wells Fargo analyst Aaron Rakers maintained a Buy rating on Nvidia today and set a price target of $280.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $217.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Rakers is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.7% and a 58.4% success rate. Rakers covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Materials, Western Digital, and Seagate Tech.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Nvidia with a $309.93 average price target, a 41.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 16, SunTrust Robinson also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $294.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

LaZBoy (LZB)

In a report released today, Anthony Lebiedzinski from Sidoti maintained a Buy rating on LaZBoy, with a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $17.07, close to its 52-week low of $15.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Lebiedzinski is ranked #4328 out of 6124 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for LaZBoy with a $38.00 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.