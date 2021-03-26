Analysts Are Bullish on These Consumer Goods Stocks: Nordstrom (JWN), DIRTT Environmental Solutions (DRTT)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Nordstrom (JWN), DIRTT Environmental Solutions (DRTT) and Leslie’s (LESL) with bullish sentiments.

Nordstrom (JWN)

Nordstrom received a Buy rating and a $48.00 price target from Jefferies analyst Stephanie Wissink yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $38.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Wissink is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 4.2% and a 52.4% success rate. Wissink covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Estée Lauder Companies, Inter Parfums, and GameStop.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Nordstrom with a $39.55 average price target.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (DRTT)

In a report released today, Joshua Wilson from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on DIRTT Environmental Solutions, with a price target of $3.50. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $2.94.

Wilson has an average return of 87.7% when recommending DIRTT Environmental Solutions.

According to TipRanks.com, Wilson is ranked #806 out of 7401 analysts.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $2.49.

Leslie’s (LESL)

Jefferies analyst Jonathan Matuszewski maintained a Buy rating on Leslie’s yesterday and set a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $21.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Matuszewski is ranked #663 out of 7401 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Leslie’s with a $29.17 average price target.

