Analysts Are Bullish on These Consumer Goods Stocks: Nomad Foods (NOMD), PVH (PVH)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Nomad Foods (NOMD) and PVH (PVH) with bullish sentiments.

Nomad Foods (NOMD)

Credit Suisse analyst Robert Moskow maintained a Buy rating on Nomad Foods yesterday and set a price target of $23.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $20.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Moskow is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.4% and a 43.6% success rate. Moskow covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Mondelez International, McCormick & Company, and Sanderson Farms.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Nomad Foods is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $25.17.

PVH (PVH)

Credit Suisse analyst Michael Binetti maintained a Buy rating on PVH yesterday and set a price target of $55.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $48.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Binetti is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.5% and a 54.8% success rate. Binetti covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Estée Lauder Companies, Dick’s Sporting Goods, and Canada Goose Holdings.

PVH has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $54.08, representing a 0.1% upside. In a report issued on June 9, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $77.00 price target.

