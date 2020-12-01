Analysts Are Bullish on These Consumer Goods Stocks: Nestlé SA (NSRGF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 1 analysts just weighed in on and Nestlé SA (NSRGF) with bullish sentiments.

Nestlé SA (NSRGF)

Kepler Capital analyst Christian Nordby maintained a Buy rating on Nestlé SA on January 14 and set a price target of CHF115.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $111.15.

Nordby has an average return of 3.3% when recommending Nestlé SA.

According to TipRanks.com, Nordby is ranked #2877 out of 7119 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Nestlé SA is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $130.56, which is a 14.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 13, Baader Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a CHF115.00 price target.

