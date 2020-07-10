Analysts Are Bullish on These Consumer Goods Stocks: Nestlé SA (NSRGF), Ferrari (RACE)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Nestlé SA (NSRGF), Ferrari (RACE) and Trigano SA (TGNOF) with bullish sentiments.

Nestlé SA (NSRGF)

Kepler Capital analyst Jon Cox maintained a Buy rating on Nestlé SA yesterday and set a price target of CHF115.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $112.75, close to its 52-week high of $114.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Cox is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.9% and a 41.1% success rate. Cox covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Anheuser-Busch Inbev Sa, Hermes International, and Royal Ahold Delhaize.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Nestlé SA is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $116.67, representing a 2.8% upside. In a report issued on July 7, Bryan Garnier & Co Ltd also upgraded the stock to Buy with a CHF118.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Ferrari (RACE)

Kepler Capital analyst Thomas Besson upgraded Ferrari to Buy yesterday and set a price target of EUR170.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $177.56, close to its 52-week high of $180.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Besson ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -4.8% and a 37.9% success rate. Besson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin, Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, and Daimler.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Ferrari with a $179.25 average price target, which is a 1.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 1, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR165.00 price target.

Trigano SA (TGNOF)

Kepler Capital analyst Inigo Egusquiza maintained a Buy rating on Trigano SA yesterday and set a price target of EUR110.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $102.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Egusquiza is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -6.3% and a 40.6% success rate. Egusquiza covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft, Mediaset España, and Vivendi.

Trigano SA has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $117.28, which is a 12.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 1, Berenberg Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR107.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.