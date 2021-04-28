Analysts Are Bullish on These Consumer Goods Stocks: Mondelez International (MDLZ), Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin (MGDDF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Mondelez International (MDLZ) and Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin (MGDDF) with bullish sentiments.

Mondelez International (MDLZ)

In a report released today, Robert Dickerson from Jefferies maintained a Buy rating on Mondelez International, with a price target of $68.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $58.72, close to its 52-week high of $60.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Dickerson is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.8% and a 72.7% success rate. Dickerson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Simply Good Foods Company, Lamb Weston Holdings, and McCormick & Company.

Mondelez International has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $66.71, implying a 13.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 14, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $66.00 price target.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin (MGDDF)

UBS analyst David Lesne maintained a Buy rating on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin on April 26 and set a price target of EUR132.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $148.23, close to its 52-week high of $152.99.

Lesne has an average return of 13.1% when recommending Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin.

According to TipRanks.com, Lesne is ranked #1256 out of 7481 analysts.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $167.38, representing an 8.9% upside. In a report issued on April 12, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR135.00 price target.

