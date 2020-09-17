Analysts Are Bullish on These Consumer Goods Stocks: Malibu Boats (MBUU), Leggett & Platt (LEG)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Malibu Boats (MBUU) and Leggett & Platt (LEG) with bullish sentiments.

Malibu Boats (MBUU)

Raymond James analyst Joseph Altobello maintained a Buy rating on Malibu Boats yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $50.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Altobello is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.7% and a 59.2% success rate. Altobello covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Estée Lauder Companies, MasterCraft Boat Holdings, and Harley-Davidson.

Malibu Boats has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $66.83, a 32.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 1, Berenberg Bank also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $77.00 price target.

Leggett & Platt (LEG)

Raymond James analyst Bobby Griffin maintained a Buy rating on Leggett & Platt yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $44.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Griffin is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.5% and a 71.2% success rate. Griffin covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Alimentation Couche Tard, Bed Bath & Beyond, and Casey’s General.

Leggett & Platt has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $42.33.

