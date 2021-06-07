Analysts Are Bullish on These Consumer Goods Stocks: Lululemon Athletica (LULU), TuSimple Holdings (TSP)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Lululemon Athletica (LULU) and TuSimple Holdings (TSP) with bullish sentiments.

Lululemon Athletica (LULU)

RBC Capital analyst Beth Reed maintained a Buy rating on Lululemon Athletica on June 3 and set a price target of $380.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $329.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Reed is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 1.0% and a 29.4% success rate. Reed covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Burlington Stores, Abercrombie Fitch, and Urban Outfitters.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Lululemon Athletica is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $393.53, which is a 22.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 1, Cowen & Co. also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $392.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

TuSimple Holdings (TSP)

In a report issued on June 4, Joseph Spak from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on TuSimple Holdings, with a price target of $52.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $39.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Spak has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -4.8% and a 60.6% success rate. Spak covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Tenneco Automotive, American Axle, and Dana Holding.

TuSimple Holdings has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $54.70.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.