Analysts Are Bullish on These Consumer Goods Stocks: Lululemon Athletica (LULU), Aaron’s Company (AAN)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Lululemon Athletica (LULU) and Aaron’s Company (AAN) with bullish sentiments.

Lululemon Athletica (LULU)

In a report released today, Rick Patel from Needham assigned a Buy rating to Lululemon Athletica, with a price target of $430.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $369.07, close to its 52-week high of $399.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Patel is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 15.1% and a 49.2% success rate. Patel covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Columbia Sportswear, Designer Brands, and Capri Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Lululemon Athletica with a $414.27 average price target, representing a 12.9% upside. In a report issued on December 8, Raymond James also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $500.00 price target.

Aaron’s Company (AAN)

Berenberg Bank analyst Alex Maroccia initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Aaron’s Company today and set a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $17.62, close to its 52-week low of $13.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Maroccia is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 33.4% and a 90.0% success rate. Maroccia covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as National Vision Holdings, Floor & Decor Holdings, and Fox Factory Holding.

Aaron’s Company has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $23.25.

