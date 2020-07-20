Analysts Are Bullish on These Consumer Goods Stocks: Lamb Weston Holdings (LW), Coca-Cola (KO)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Lamb Weston Holdings (LW) and Coca-Cola (KO) with bullish sentiments.

Lamb Weston Holdings (LW)

Barclays analyst Andrew Lazar maintained a Buy rating on Lamb Weston Holdings on July 17 and set a price target of $69.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $66.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Lazar is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.0% and a 64.0% success rate. Lazar covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Mondelez International, McCormick & Company, and TreeHouse Foods.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Lamb Weston Holdings with a $61.50 average price target.

Coca-Cola (KO)

In a report issued on July 17, Lauren Lieberman from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on Coca-Cola, with a price target of $56.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $46.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Lieberman is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.7% and a 49.1% success rate. Lieberman covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as International Flavors & Fragrances, Coca-Cola European Partners, and The Estée Lauder Companies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Coca-Cola with a $51.78 average price target, which is an 11.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 4, CFRA also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $55.00 price target.

