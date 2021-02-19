Analysts Are Bullish on These Consumer Goods Stocks: frontdoor (FTDR), Walmart (WMT)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on frontdoor (FTDR) and Walmart (WMT) with bullish sentiments.

frontdoor (FTDR)

Raymond James analyst Aaron Kessler initiated coverage with a Buy rating on frontdoor yesterday and set a price target of $63.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $56.11, close to its 52-week high of $58.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Kessler is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 28.6% and a 74.9% success rate. Kessler covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Uber Technologies, Alphabet Class C, and Alphabet Class A.

Currently, the analyst consensus on frontdoor is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $60.00, which is a 7.1% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $60.00 price target.

Walmart (WMT)

Raymond James analyst Bobby Griffin reiterated a Buy rating on Walmart yesterday and set a price target of $155.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $137.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Griffin is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 42.4% and a 70.6% success rate. Griffin covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Advance Auto Parts, Bed Bath & Beyond, and Williams-Sonoma.

Walmart has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $159.00, a 14.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 3, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $170.00 price target.

