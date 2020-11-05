Analysts Are Bullish on These Consumer Goods Stocks: Five Below (FIVE), Performance Food Group (PFGC)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Five Below (FIVE), Performance Food Group (PFGC) and e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) with bullish sentiments.

Five Below (FIVE)

In a report released today, Simeon Gutman from Morgan Stanley maintained a Buy rating on Five Below, with a price target of $145.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $142.16, close to its 52-week high of $143.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Gutman is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -5.4% and a 61.0% success rate. Gutman covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holding, Bj’s Wholesale Club Holdings, and National Vision Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Five Below is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $139.88, implying a -1.6% downside from current levels. In a report issued on October 28, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $165.00 price target.

Performance Food Group (PFGC)

In a report released today, John Glass from Morgan Stanley maintained a Buy rating on Performance Food Group, with a price target of $47.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $36.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Glass is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.3% and a 61.2% success rate. Glass covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Restaurant Brands International, Brinker International, and Cheesecake Factory.

Performance Food Group has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $43.00, implying a 15.5% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Credit Suisse also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $49.00 price target.

e.l.f. Beauty (ELF)

In a report released today, Linda Bolton Weiser from D.A. Davidson reiterated a Buy rating on e.l.f. Beauty, with a price target of $23.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $19.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Weiser is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.1% and a 54.7% success rate. Weiser covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Estée Lauder Companies, Lifetime Brands, and 1-800 Flowers.

Currently, the analyst consensus on e.l.f. Beauty is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $23.71, representing a 25.1% upside. In a report released today, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $24.00 price target.

