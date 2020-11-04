Analysts Are Bullish on These Consumer Goods Stocks: Ferrari (RACE), Coca-Cola European Partners (CCEP)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Ferrari (RACE) and Coca-Cola European Partners (CCEP) with bullish sentiments.

Ferrari (RACE)

Ferrari received a Buy rating and a EUR170.00 price target from Kepler Capital analyst Thomas Besson on November 2. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $196.01, close to its 52-week high of $199.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Besson is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -4.2% and a 36.3% success rate. Besson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin, Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, and Daimler.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ferrari is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $220.72.

Coca-Cola European Partners (CCEP)

Kepler Capital analyst Richard Withagen maintained a Buy rating on Coca-Cola European Partners on November 2 and set a price target of EUR43.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $35.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Withagen is ranked #6778 out of 6998 analysts.

Coca-Cola European Partners has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $48.41, which is a 31.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 28, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $68.00 price target.

