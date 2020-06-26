Analysts Are Bullish on These Consumer Goods Stocks: Electronic Arts (EA), Nike (NKE)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Electronic Arts (EA) and Nike (NKE) with bullish sentiments.

Electronic Arts (EA)

Needham analyst Laura Martin assigned a Buy rating to Electronic Arts today and set a price target of $150.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $130.74, close to its 52-week high of $133.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Martin is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.0% and a 63.0% success rate. Martin covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Peloton Interactive, Nielsen Holdings, and World Wrestling.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Electronic Arts with a $131.91 average price target, a 0.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 18, Oppenheimer also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $125.00 price target.

Nike (NKE)

Susquehanna analyst Sam Poser reiterated a Buy rating on Nike today and set a price target of $130.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $101.40, close to its 52-week high of $105.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Poser is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.5% and a 48.7% success rate. Poser covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Dick’s Sporting Goods, Canada Goose Holdings, and Wolverine World Wide.

Nike has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $108.14, implying an 9.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 12, Wedbush also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $107.00 price target.

