Analysts Are Bullish on These Consumer Goods Stocks: e.l.f. Beauty (ELF), Vista Outdoor (VSTO)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on e.l.f. Beauty (ELF), Vista Outdoor (VSTO) and Performance Food Group (PFGC) with bullish sentiments.

e.l.f. Beauty (ELF)

In a report released today, Dara Mohsenian from Morgan Stanley maintained a Buy rating on e.l.f. Beauty, with a price target of $27.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $23.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Mohsenian is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 4.2% and a 62.4% success rate. Mohsenian covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Estée Lauder Companies, Edgewell Personal Care, and Constellation Brands.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for e.l.f. Beauty with a $26.00 average price target, representing a 16.9% upside. In a report released today, D.A. Davidson also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $27.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Vista Outdoor (VSTO)

Aegis Capital analyst Rommel Dionisio maintained a Buy rating on Vista Outdoor today and set a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $31.80, close to its 52-week high of $31.97.

Dionisio has an average return of 63.0% when recommending Vista Outdoor.

According to TipRanks.com, Dionisio is ranked #819 out of 7271 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Vista Outdoor with a $35.22 average price target, representing an 11.3% upside. In a report issued on January 21, Wedbush also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $36.00 price target.

Performance Food Group (PFGC)

Credit Suisse analyst Lauren Silberman maintained a Buy rating on Performance Food Group today and set a price target of $60.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $52.66, close to its 52-week high of $54.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Silberman is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 18.7% and a 72.8% success rate. Silberman covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Jack In The Box, McDonald’s, and Starbucks.

Performance Food Group has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $58.00, which is an 8.8% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $58.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.