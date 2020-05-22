Analysts Are Bullish on These Consumer Goods Stocks: Deckers Outdoor (DECK), e.l.f. Beauty (ELF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Deckers Outdoor (DECK) and e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) with bullish sentiments.

Deckers Outdoor (DECK)

In a report released today, Rafe Jadrosich from Merrill Lynch maintained a Buy rating on Deckers Outdoor, with a price target of $215.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $180.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Jadrosich is ranked #309 out of 6616 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Deckers Outdoor is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $194.64, an 8.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 14, Wells Fargo also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock.

e.l.f. Beauty (ELF)

D.A. Davidson analyst Linda Bolton Weiser reiterated a Buy rating on e.l.f. Beauty today and set a price target of $18.50. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $16.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Weiser is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.4% and a 50.4% success rate. Weiser covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Estée Lauder Companies, Lifetime Brands, and 1-800 Flowers.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for e.l.f. Beauty with a $17.33 average price target, implying a 9.2% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $20.00 price target.

