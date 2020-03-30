Analysts Are Bullish on These Consumer Goods Stocks: Coca-Cola (KO), KB Home (KBH)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Coca-Cola (KO) and KB Home (KBH) with bullish sentiments.

Coca-Cola (KO)

In a report issued on March 27, Lauren Lieberman from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on Coca-Cola, with a price target of $48.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $42.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Lieberman is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -1.7% and a 47.0% success rate. Lieberman covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as International Flavors & Fragrances, Coca-Cola European Partners, and Edgewell Personal Care.

Coca-Cola has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $57.87, which is a 32.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 20, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $53.00 price target.

KB Home (KBH)

Barclays analyst Matthew Bouley maintained a Buy rating on KB Home on March 27 and set a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $17.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Bouley is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.8% and a 41.4% success rate. Bouley covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Drainage Systems, Builders Firstsource, and JELD-WEN.

Currently, the analyst consensus on KB Home is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $31.45, a 61.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 12, Merrill Lynch also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $36.00 price target.

