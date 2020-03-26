Analysts Are Bullish on These Consumer Goods Stocks: Coca-Cola European Partners (CCEP), Airbus Group SE (EADSF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Coca-Cola European Partners (CCEP) and Airbus Group SE (EADSF) with bullish sentiments.

Coca-Cola European Partners (CCEP)

In a report released yesterday, Richard Withagen from Kepler Capital maintained a Buy rating on Coca-Cola European Partners, with a price target of EUR45.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $30.63, close to its 52-week low of $28.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Withagen is ranked #5833 out of 6169 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Coca-Cola European Partners is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $54.35.

Airbus Group SE (EADSF)

In a report released yesterday, Carola Holtz from Kepler Capital maintained a Buy rating on Airbus Group SE, with a price target of EUR77.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $66.24, close to its 52-week low of $50.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Holtz is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -11.9% and a 32.2% success rate. Holtz covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, Anheuser-Busch Inbev Sa, and Hermes International.

Airbus Group SE has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $120.92, a 97.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 12, UBS also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR140.00 price target.

