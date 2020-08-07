Analysts Are Bullish on These Consumer Goods Stocks: Coca-Cola European Partners (CCEP), Adidas (ADDYY)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Coca-Cola European Partners (CCEP) and Adidas (ADDYY) with bullish sentiments.

Coca-Cola European Partners (CCEP)

Kepler Capital analyst Richard Withagen maintained a Buy rating on Coca-Cola European Partners yesterday and set a price target of EUR44.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $40.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Withagen ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -9.3% and a 40.2% success rate. Withagen covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Anheuser-Busch Inbev Sa, Britvic, and Diageo.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Coca-Cola European Partners with a $48.25 average price target, which is a 22.6% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Jefferies also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR50.00 price target.

Adidas (ADDYY)

Kepler Capital analyst Jurgen Kolb maintained a Buy rating on Adidas yesterday and set a price target of EUR270.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $146.41.

Kolb has an average return of 25.9% when recommending Adidas.

According to TipRanks.com, Kolb is ranked #779 out of 6876 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Adidas is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $314.71.

