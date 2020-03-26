Analysts Are Bullish on These Consumer Goods Stocks: Chemours Company (CC), Ferrari (RACE)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Chemours Company (CC), Ferrari (RACE) and Nike (NKE) with bullish sentiments.

Chemours Company (CC)

BMO Capital analyst John McNulty maintained a Buy rating on Chemours Company today and set a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $10.76, close to its 52-week low of $8.01.

According to TipRanks.com, McNulty has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -9.2% and a 41.5% success rate. McNulty covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Air Products and Chemicals, Axalta Coating Systems, and Westlake Chemical.

Chemours Company has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $18.80.

Ferrari (RACE)

In a report released today, Adam Jonas from Morgan Stanley maintained a Buy rating on Ferrari, with a price target of $163.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $155.58.

Jonas has an average return of 34.9% when recommending Ferrari.

According to TipRanks.com, Jonas is ranked #593 out of 6169 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Ferrari with a $180.11 average price target, representing a 18.8% upside. In a report issued on March 11, HSBC also upgraded the stock to Buy with a EUR160.00 price target.

Nike (NKE)

In a report released today, Kimberly Greenberger from Morgan Stanley maintained a Buy rating on Nike, with a price target of $92.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $83.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Greenberger is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.3% and a 59.6% success rate. Greenberger covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Abercrombie Fitch, Burlington Stores, and Urban Outfitters.

Nike has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $94.43, representing a 17.8% upside. In a report issued on March 12, Susquehanna also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $100.00 price target.

