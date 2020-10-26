Analysts Are Bullish on These Consumer Goods Stocks: CarPartscom (PRTS), Amazon (AMZN)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on CarPartscom (PRTS) and Amazon (AMZN) with bullish sentiments.

CarPartscom (PRTS)

In a report released yesterday, Darren Aftahi from Roth Capital maintained a Buy rating on CarPartscom, with a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $13.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Aftahi is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 31.9% and a 56.9% success rate. Aftahi covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Remark Holdings, Digital Turbine, and Fathom Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on CarPartscom is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $18.40.

Amazon (AMZN)

Monness analyst Brian White maintained a Buy rating on Amazon today and set a price target of $3750.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $3204.40.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 30.2% and a 77.6% success rate. White covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Slack Technologies, and Alphabet Class A.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Amazon with a $3760.83 average price target, implying a 17.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 11, CFRA also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock.

