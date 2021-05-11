Analysts Are Bullish on These Consumer Goods Stocks: Callaway Golf (ELY), Turtle Beach (HEAR)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Callaway Golf (ELY) and Turtle Beach (HEAR) with bullish sentiments.

Callaway Golf (ELY)

In a report released yesterday, Joseph Altobello from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Callaway Golf, with a price target of $37.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $29.93, close to its 52-week high of $32.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Altobello is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.6% and a 67.4% success rate. Altobello covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Estée Lauder Companies, MasterCraft Boat Holdings, and Acushnet Holdings.

Callaway Golf has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $34.63, representing a 10.2% upside. In a report released today, Berenberg Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $34.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Turtle Beach (HEAR)

In a report released yesterday, Jack Vander Aarde from Maxim Group reiterated a Buy rating on Turtle Beach, with a price target of $42.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $26.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Aarde is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 102.7% and a 67.0% success rate. Aarde covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Summit Wireless Technologies, BIO-key International, and WiMi Hologram Cloud.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Turtle Beach is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $40.67, representing a 50.0% upside. In a report issued on April 29, Wedbush also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $37.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on HEAR: