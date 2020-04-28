Analysts Are Bullish on These Consumer Goods Stocks: Callaway Golf (ELY), Burlington Stores (BURL)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Callaway Golf (ELY) and Burlington Stores (BURL) with bullish sentiments.

Callaway Golf (ELY)

In a report released today, Casey Alexander from Compass Point maintained a Buy rating on Callaway Golf, with a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $13.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Alexander is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.6% and a 59.3% success rate. Alexander covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as TriplePoint Venture Growth, Owl Rock Capital, and Solar Capital.

Callaway Golf has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $20.00, a 55.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 22, KeyBanc also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $19.00 price target.

Burlington Stores (BURL)

In a report released today, John Morris from D.A. Davidson maintained a Buy rating on Burlington Stores, with a price target of $215.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $187.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Morris is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.9% and a 46.2% success rate. Morris covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Canada Goose Holdings, Jerash Holdings (US), and Columbia Sportswear.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Burlington Stores is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $218.07, which is a 15.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 15, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $190.00 price target.

