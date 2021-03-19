Analysts Are Bullish on These Consumer Goods Stocks: BRP (DOOO)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 1 analysts just weighed in on and BRP (DOOO) with bullish sentiments.

BRP (DOOO)

In a report issued on February 24, Craig Kennison from Robert W. Baird maintained a Buy rating on BRP, with a price target of C$85.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $79.15, close to its 52-week high of $82.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Kennison is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.5% and a 67.8% success rate. Kennison covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Camping World Holdings, Winnebago Industries, and Fox Factory Holding.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for BRP with a $78.86 average price target, representing a 1.1% upside. In a report issued on February 23, National Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$102.00 price target.

