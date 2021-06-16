Analysts Are Bullish on These Consumer Goods Stocks: BRP (DOOO), Columbia Care (CCHWF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on BRP (DOOO) and Columbia Care (CCHWF) with bullish sentiments.

BRP (DOOO)

In a report released yesterday, Derek Dley from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on BRP, with a price target of C$120.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $79.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Dley is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.7% and a 58.8% success rate. Dley covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Alimentation Couche Tard, Primo Water, and Dollarama.

BRP has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $101.88, representing a 27.3% upside. In a report issued on June 3, Stifel Nicolaus also upgraded the stock to Buy with a C$120.00 price target.

Columbia Care (CCHWF)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Matt Bottomley maintained a Buy rating on Columbia Care yesterday and set a price target of C$15.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $5.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Bottomley is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 29.0% and a 54.3% success rate. Bottomley covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Harvest Health & Recreation, Goodness Growth Holdings, and Green Thumb Industries.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Columbia Care is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $10.96.

