Analysts Are Bullish on These Consumer Goods Stocks: Brooks Automation (BRKS), Shotspotter (SSTI)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Brooks Automation (BRKS) and Shotspotter (SSTI) with bullish sentiments.

Brooks Automation (BRKS)

B.Riley FBR analyst Craig Ellis reiterated a Buy rating on Brooks Automation yesterday and set a price target of $54.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $43.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Ellis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.7% and a 62.7% success rate. Ellis covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Axcelis Technologies, Skyworks Solutions, and Applied Materials.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Brooks Automation is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $46.33.

Shotspotter (SSTI)

B.Riley FBR analyst Christopher Van Horn reiterated a Buy rating on Shotspotter today and set a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $24.39, close to its 52-week low of $18.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Horn is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.3% and a 54.1% success rate. Horn covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Motorcar Parts Of America, Methode Electronics, and Cooper Tire Rubber.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Shotspotter is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $33.50, which is a 37.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 4, Craig-Hallum also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $30.00 price target.

