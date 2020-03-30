Analysts Are Bullish on These Consumer Goods Stocks: Broadcom (AVGO), KB Home (KBH)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Broadcom (AVGO) and KB Home (KBH) with bullish sentiments.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Citigroup analyst Christopher Danely maintained a Buy rating on Broadcom today and set a price target of $303.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $230.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Danely is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.4% and a 52.3% success rate. Danely covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Texas Instruments, Maxim Integrated, and Microchip.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Broadcom with a $300.00 average price target, implying a 30.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 16, BMO Capital also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $330.00 price target.

KB Home (KBH)

Raymond James analyst Buck Horne reiterated a Buy rating on KB Home today and set a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $17.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Horne is ranked #1176 out of 6213 analysts.

KB Home has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $30.00, which is a 67.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 25, KeyBanc also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $25.00 price target.

