Analysts Are Bullish on These Consumer Goods Stocks: Broadcom (AVGO), Freshpet (FRPT)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Broadcom (AVGO) and Freshpet (FRPT) with bullish sentiments.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Merrill Lynch analyst Vivek Arya reiterated a Buy rating on Broadcom today and set a price target of $320.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $247.55, close to its 52-week low of $244.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Arya is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.6% and a 56.0% success rate. Arya covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Skyworks Solutions, Applied Materials, and Texas Instruments.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Broadcom is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $360.41, representing a 43.5% upside. In a report released today, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $361.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Freshpet (FRPT)

In a report released today, Kenneth Goldman from J.P. Morgan maintained a Buy rating on Freshpet, with a price target of $86.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $64.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Goldman is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.2% and a 57.7% success rate. Goldman covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Mondelez International, Darling Ingredients, and Sanderson Farms.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Freshpet with a $82.20 average price target, representing a 21.4% upside. In a report issued on February 26, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $77.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.