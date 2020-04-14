Analysts Are Bullish on These Consumer Goods Stocks: Boston Beer (SAM), Roku (ROKU)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Boston Beer (SAM) and Roku (ROKU) with bullish sentiments.

Boston Beer (SAM)

RBC Capital analyst Nik Modi maintained a Buy rating on Boston Beer yesterday and set a price target of $427.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $386.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Modi is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.7% and a 61.6% success rate. Modi covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Estée Lauder Companies, Mondelez International, and Edgewell Personal Care.

Boston Beer has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $450.00, representing a 13.5% upside. In a report issued on April 1, Goldman Sachs also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $415.00 price target.

Roku (ROKU)

RBC Capital analyst Mark Mahaney maintained a Buy rating on Roku yesterday and set a price target of $139.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $96.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Mahaney is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.8% and a 50.1% success rate. Mahaney covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Uber Technologies, and Trade Desk.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Roku with a $127.10 average price target, a 37.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 1, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $110.00 price target.

