Analysts Are Bullish on These Consumer Goods Stocks: Bj’s Wholesale Club Holdings (BJ)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 1 analysts just weighed in on and Bj’s Wholesale Club Holdings (BJ) with bullish sentiments.

Bj’s Wholesale Club Holdings (BJ)

In a report issued on December 1, Robert Ohmes from Merrill Lynch maintained a Buy rating on Bj’s Wholesale Club Holdings, with a price target of $59.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $38.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Ohmes is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.2% and a 61.3% success rate. Ohmes covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Academy Sports and Outdoors, Sprouts Farmers, and Kroger Company.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Bj’s Wholesale Club Holdings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $52.50, representing a 36.6% upside. In a report issued on November 17, Berenberg Bank also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $54.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.