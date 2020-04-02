Analysts Are Bullish on These Consumer Goods Stocks: Aspen Group (ASPU), Infinera (INFN)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Aspen Group (ASPU) and Infinera (INFN) with bullish sentiments.

Aspen Group (ASPU)

Roth Capital analyst Darren Aftahi maintained a Buy rating on Aspen Group today and set a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $7.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Aftahi is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.1% and a 48.1% success rate. Aftahi covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Digital Turbine, The Meet Group, and Mitek Systems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Aspen Group with a $11.33 average price target.

Infinera (INFN)

Infinera received a Buy rating and an $8.50 price target from Piper Sandler analyst Troy Jensen today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $5.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Jensen is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.7% and a 51.5% success rate. Jensen covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Lumentum Holdings, AeroVironment, and IPG Photonics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Infinera is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $8.50.

