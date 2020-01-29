Analysts Are Bullish on These Consumer Goods Stocks: Apple (AAPL), RF Industries (RFIL)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Apple (AAPL) and RF Industries (RFIL) with bullish sentiments.

Apple (AAPL)

Needham analyst Laura Martin maintained a Buy rating on Apple today and set a price target of $350.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $317.69, close to its 52-week high of $323.33.

According to TipRanks.com, Martin is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.0% and a 63.1% success rate. Martin covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as World Wrestling, Walt Disney, and ViacomCBS.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Apple with a $311.17 average price target, implying a -0.5% downside from current levels. In a report issued on January 14, UBS also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $355.00 price target.

RF Industries (RFIL)

B.Riley FBR analyst Josh Nichols initiated coverage with a Buy rating on RF Industries yesterday and set a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Nichols is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.3% and a 43.8% success rate. Nichols covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Adesto Technologies, Avid Technology, and Horizon Global.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for RF Industries.

