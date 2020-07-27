Analysts Are Bullish on These Consumer Goods Stocks: Amazon (AMZN), Lithia Motors (LAD)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Amazon (AMZN), Lithia Motors (LAD) and Procter & Gamble (PG) with bullish sentiments.

Amazon (AMZN)

In a report released yesterday, Heath Terry from Goldman Sachs maintained a Buy rating on Amazon, with a price target of $3800.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3075.92, close to its 52-week high of $3344.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Terry is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.4% and a 64.3% success rate. Terry covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Uber Technologies, and Paypal Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Amazon with a $3185.47 average price target, implying a 4.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 13, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $3450.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Lithia Motors (LAD)

Morgan Stanley analyst Armintas Sinkevicius maintained a Buy rating on Lithia Motors today and set a price target of $250.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $229.48, close to its 52-week high of $231.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Sinkevicius is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.4% and a 47.0% success rate. Sinkevicius covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Penske Automotive Group, Group 1 Automotive, and Sonic Automotive.

Lithia Motors has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $208.71, implying a -7.9% downside from current levels. In a report issued on July 23, Guggenheim also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $233.00 price target.

Procter & Gamble (PG)

In a report released today, Stephen Powers from Deutsche Bank maintained a Buy rating on Procter & Gamble, with a price target of $138.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $126.33, close to its 52-week high of $128.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Powers is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.2% and a 63.8% success rate. Powers covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Estée Lauder Companies, Mondelez International, and Constellation Brands.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Procter & Gamble with a $131.50 average price target, a 4.6% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Jefferies also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $148.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.