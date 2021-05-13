Analysts Are Bullish on These Consumer Goods Stocks: Alibaba (BABA)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 1 analysts just weighed in on and Alibaba (BABA) with bullish sentiments.

Alibaba (BABA)

In a report issued on April 12, Scott Devitt from Stifel Nicolaus maintained a Buy rating on Alibaba. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $219.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Devitt is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 33.1% and a 67.6% success rate. Devitt covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Jumia Technologies AG, Uber Technologies, and Alphabet Class A.

Alibaba has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $311.36, which is a 38.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 9, China International also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock.

