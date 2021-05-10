Analysts Are Bullish on These Conglomerates Stocks: Westport Fuel Systems (WPRT), Scorpio Tankers (STNG)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Conglomerates sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Westport Fuel Systems (WPRT) and Scorpio Tankers (STNG) with bullish sentiments.

Westport Fuel Systems (WPRT)

In a report released today, Amit Dayal from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Westport Fuel Systems, with a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $6.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Dayal is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 57.5% and a 53.0% success rate. Dayal covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Ballard Power Systems, Orion Energy Systems, and Ceco Environmental.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Westport Fuel Systems is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $13.33, which is an 116.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 7, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $11.00 price target.

Scorpio Tankers (STNG)

In a report released today, Magnus Fyhr from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Scorpio Tankers, with a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $19.63, close to its 52-week high of $20.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Fyhr is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.1% and a 42.9% success rate. Fyhr covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Nordic American Tanker, International Seaways, and Performance Shipping.

Scorpio Tankers has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $23.00, representing a 30.8% upside. In a report issued on April 26, Jefferies also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $24.00 price target.

