Analysts Are Bullish on These Conglomerates Stocks: Siemens AG (SIEGY), ABB (ABB)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Conglomerates sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Siemens AG (SIEGY), ABB (ABB) and Hoegh LNG Partners (HMLP) with bullish sentiments.

Siemens AG (SIEGY)

In a report issued on February 24, William Mackie from Kepler Capital maintained a Buy rating on Siemens AG, with a price target of EUR145.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $79.19, close to its 52-week high of $82.00.

Mackie has an average return of 17.9% when recommending Siemens AG.

According to TipRanks.com, Mackie is ranked #3607 out of 7331 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Siemens AG with a $176.32 average price target.

ABB (ABB)

Kepler Capital analyst Carola Holtz maintained a Buy rating on ABB on February 24 and set a price target of CHF30.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $29.28, close to its 52-week high of $30.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Holtz is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.0% and a 58.7% success rate. Holtz covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Anheuser-Busch Inbev Sa, Hermes International, and Adidas.

Currently, the analyst consensus on ABB is a Hold with an average price target of $28.06, a -5.6% downside from current levels. In a report issued on February 11, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $35.00 price target.

Hoegh LNG Partners (HMLP)

In a report issued on February 24, Andreas Nygard from Kepler Capital maintained a Buy rating on Hoegh LNG Partners, with a price target of NOK25.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $16.63, close to its 52-week high of $17.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Nygard is ranked #5156 out of 7331 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Hoegh LNG Partners is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $16.33.

