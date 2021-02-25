Analysts Are Bullish on These Conglomerates Stocks: Pool (POOL), Ingersoll Rand (IR)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Conglomerates sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Pool (POOL), Ingersoll Rand (IR) and Littelfuse (LFUS) with bullish sentiments.

Pool (POOL)

In a report issued on February 23, David Manthey from Robert W. Baird maintained a Buy rating on Pool, with a price target of $360.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $326.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Manthey is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.2% and a 71.9% success rate. Manthey covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as SiteOne Landscape Supply, Builders Firstsource, and Fastenal Company.

Pool has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $388.00, which is a 18.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 11, Berenberg Bank also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $417.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Ingersoll Rand (IR)

In a report issued on February 23, Michael Halloran from Robert W. Baird maintained a Buy rating on Ingersoll Rand, with a price target of $58.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $47.32, close to its 52-week high of $48.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Halloran is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.0% and a 73.8% success rate. Halloran covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Emerson Electric Company, Altra Industrial Motion, and Franklin Electric Co.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Ingersoll Rand with a $52.78 average price target, a 9.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 16, UBS also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $58.00 price target.

Littelfuse (LFUS)

In a report issued on February 23, Luke Junk from Robert W. Baird maintained a Buy rating on Littelfuse, with a price target of $280.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $263.75, close to its 52-week high of $287.92.

According to TipRanks.com, Junk is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 25.1% and a 100.0% success rate. Junk covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Allison Transmission Holdings, BorgWarner, and Visteon.

Littelfuse has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $288.00.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.