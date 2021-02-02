Analysts Are Bullish on These Conglomerates Stocks: Lumentum Holdings (LITE), MPLX (MPLX)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Conglomerates sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Lumentum Holdings (LITE) and MPLX (MPLX) with bullish sentiments.

Lumentum Holdings (LITE)

Raymond James analyst Simon Leopold maintained a Buy rating on Lumentum Holdings today and set a price target of $112.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $88.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Leopold is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.7% and a 61.2% success rate. Leopold covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and Applied Optoelectronics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Lumentum Holdings with a $113.17 average price target, a 24.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 19, Rosenblatt Securities also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $105.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

MPLX (MPLX)

In a report released today, Justin Jenkins from Raymond James assigned a Buy rating to MPLX, with a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $23.52, close to its 52-week high of $25.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Jenkins is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.1% and a 58.4% success rate. Jenkins covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Enterprise Products Partners, Holly Energy Partners, and Crossamerica Partners.

Currently, the analyst consensus on MPLX is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $26.71, representing an 11.6% upside. In a report issued on January 20, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $29.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.