Analysts Are Bullish on These Conglomerates Stocks: Franklin Electric Co (FELE), Verra Mobility (VRRM)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Conglomerates sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Franklin Electric Co (FELE) and Verra Mobility (VRRM) with bullish sentiments.

Franklin Electric Co (FELE)

In a report issued on May 18, Michael Halloran from Robert W. Baird maintained a Buy rating on Franklin Electric Co, with a price target of $93.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $81.89, close to its 52-week high of $87.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Halloran is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.6% and a 73.1% success rate. Halloran covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Drainage Systems, Watts Water Technologies, and Emerson Electric Company.

Franklin Electric Co has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $84.00.

Verra Mobility (VRRM)

In a report issued on May 17, David Koning from Robert W. Baird maintained a Buy rating on Verra Mobility, with a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $14.96, close to its 52-week high of $15.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Koning is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 18.0% and a 79.3% success rate. Koning covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as TELUS International (CDA), Jack Henry & Associates, and Fidelity National Info.

Verra Mobility has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $16.75, a 14.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 3, BTIG also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $19.00 price target.

