Analysts Are Bullish on These Conglomerates Stocks: Enpro (NPO), Wesco International (WCC)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Conglomerates sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Enpro (NPO) and Wesco International (WCC) with bullish sentiments.

Enpro (NPO)

KeyBanc analyst Jeffrey Hammond maintained a Buy rating on Enpro today and set a price target of $100.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $80.95, close to its 52-week high of $83.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Hammond is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.7% and a 61.9% success rate. Hammond covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Altra Industrial Motion, Circor International, and Gates Industrial.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Enpro is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $90.00.

Wesco International (WCC)

KeyBanc analyst Steve Barger maintained a Buy rating on Wesco International today and set a price target of $95.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $84.32, close to its 52-week high of $87.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Barger is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.4% and a 70.3% success rate. Barger covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies, Park-Ohio Holdings, and Timken Company.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Wesco International with a $88.86 average price target, a 1.6% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $100.00 price target.

