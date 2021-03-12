Analysts Are Bullish on These Conglomerates Stocks: Energy Recovery (ERII), Shyft Group (SHYF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Conglomerates sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Energy Recovery (ERII) and Shyft Group (SHYF) with bullish sentiments.

Energy Recovery (ERII)

Raymond James analyst Pavel Molchanov reiterated a Buy rating on Energy Recovery today and set a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $18.87, close to its 52-week high of $19.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Molchanov is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.9% and a 61.1% success rate. Molchanov covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Maxeon Solar Technologies, Nextera Energy Partners, and Clean Energy Fuels.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Energy Recovery with a $21.00 average price target.

Shyft Group (SHYF)

In a report released today, Felix Boeschen from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Shyft Group, with a price target of $42.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $38.65, equals to its 52-week high of $38.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Boeschen is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 28.6% and a 88.5% success rate. Boeschen covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Allison Transmission Holdings, Wabash National, and Federal Signal.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Shyft Group with a $38.50 average price target.

