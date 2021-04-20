Analysts Are Bullish on These Conglomerates Stocks: Deere (DE), XL Fleet (XL)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Conglomerates sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Deere (DE) and XL Fleet (XL) with bullish sentiments.

Deere (DE)

Oppenheimer analyst Kristen Owen maintained a Buy rating on Deere today and set a price target of $416.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $380.72, close to its 52-week high of $392.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Owen is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 35.3% and a 93.3% success rate. Owen covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as CNH Industrial, Raven, and Agco.

Deere has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $387.13, implying a 1.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 12, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $410.00 price target.

XL Fleet (XL)

XL Fleet received a Buy rating from Canaccord Genuity analyst Jonathan Dorsheimer today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.48, close to its 52-week low of $6.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Dorsheimer is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 29.4% and a 53.7% success rate. Dorsheimer covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Stmicroelectronics, Fuelcell Energy, and IPG Photonics.

XL Fleet has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $23.00.

