Analysts Are Bullish on These Conglomerates Stocks: Deere (DE), Roper Technologies (ROP)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Conglomerates sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Deere (DE), Roper Technologies (ROP) and Magna International (MGA) with bullish sentiments.

Deere (DE)

In a report issued on January 17, Seth Weber from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Deere, with a price target of $200.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $176.20, close to its 52-week high of $180.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Weber is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.6% and a 68.5% success rate. Weber covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Allison Transmission Holdings, BrightView Holdings, and Manitowoc Company.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Deere is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $179.00, a 1.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 10, BMO Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $190.00 price target.

Roper Technologies (ROP)

RBC Capital analyst Deane Dray maintained a Buy rating on Roper Technologies on January 15 and set a price target of $395.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $379.74, close to its 52-week high of $385.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Dray is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.6% and a 58.9% success rate. Dray covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Atkore International Group, Emerson Electric Company, and Honeywell International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Roper Technologies is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $404.50.

Magna International (MGA)

RBC Capital analyst Steve Arthur maintained a Buy rating on Magna International on January 16 and set a price target of $76.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $54.84, close to its 52-week high of $57.09.

Arthur has an average return of 18.2% when recommending Magna International.

According to TipRanks.com, Arthur is ranked #722 out of 5850 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Magna International with a $61.00 average price target, a 12.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 9, Benchmark Co. also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $68.00 price target.

