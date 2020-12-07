Analysts Are Bullish on These Conglomerates Stocks: Crestwood Equity (CEQP), Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (GLDD)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Conglomerates sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Crestwood Equity (CEQP) and Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (GLDD) with bullish sentiments.

Crestwood Equity (CEQP)

In a report issued on December 4, Elvira Scotto from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Crestwood Equity, with a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $18.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Scotto is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.7% and a 63.7% success rate. Scotto covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Cheniere Energy Partners, Dcp Midstream Partners, and Crossamerica Partners.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Crestwood Equity with a $18.40 average price target.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (GLDD)

Noble Financial analyst Poe Fratt maintained a Buy rating on Great Lakes Dredge & Dock today and set a price target of $14.35. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $11.50, close to its 52-week high of $11.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Fratt is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.3% and a 49.0% success rate. Fratt covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Orion Group Holdings, Eagle Bulk Shipping, and Genco Shipping.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Great Lakes Dredge & Dock is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $14.35.

