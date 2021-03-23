Analysts Are Bullish on These Conglomerates Stocks: Continental Aktiengesellschaft (CTTAF), Siemens Energy (SMEGF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Conglomerates sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Continental Aktiengesellschaft (CTTAF) and Siemens Energy (SMEGF) with bullish sentiments.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (CTTAF)

In a report issued on March 21, Sascha Gommel from Jefferies maintained a Buy rating on Continental Aktiengesellschaft, with a price target of EUR155.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $136.12.

Gommel has an average return of 40.3% when recommending Continental Aktiengesellschaft.

According to TipRanks.com, Gommel is ranked #1619 out of 7402 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Continental Aktiengesellschaft is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $153.64, which is a 9.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 9, UBS also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR154.00 price target.

Siemens Energy (SMEGF)

Jefferies analyst Simon Toennessen maintained a Buy rating on Siemens Energy on March 21 and set a price target of EUR37.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $35.97.

Toennessen has an average return of 14.8% when recommending Siemens Energy.

According to TipRanks.com, Toennessen is ranked #1589 out of 7402 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Siemens Energy with a $42.93 average price target, which is a 20.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 9, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR37.00 price target.

